Sabrina Carpenter feels empowered by embracing 'cheeky side:' Source

Sabrina Carpenter's 'cheeky side' was previously hailed by her vocal coach Eric Vetro

March 28, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter does not shy away from embracing her cheeky side.

As fans will be aware, the songbird has rebranded herself as a “risque” musical artist.

Now, Life & Style reported that she has gained the confidence to portray her sexually candidly after getting nods from Dolly Parton and Madonna.

“She doesn’t see anything wrong with women enjoying” intimacy, a source said of the Please Please Please crooner.

They also remarked, “To her, it’s empowering.”

Sabrina’s new approach to intimacy has also been praised by her vocal coach, Eric Vetro, who told PEOPLE Magazine in December 2024, “She always had a fun sense of humor that was a tiny bit risqué in general."

He also explained, "It didn't surprise me because it didn't happen all at once."

Eric went on to recall, "I remember the first time I saw her on stage, I was really shocked at how charismatic and confident she was," adding, "She would strut across that stage like she was an old pro, and this is when she was 16, 17 years old."

"I've seen it happen so incrementally that it didn't shock me. She rides that line really, really well,” he continued.

“She never falls into anything that's trashy... It's sexy and fun, all the innuendos," Eric remarked in conclusion. 

