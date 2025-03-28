Darren Gough unavailable for Lahore Qalandars' head coach role for PSL 10

Darren Gough, head coach of Lahore Qalandar. — Reporter

Darren Gough will not be available to take up his role as Lahore Qalandars' head coach for the upcoming HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season due to personal commitments.

A highly respected cricketing figure, Gough brought immense experience, leadership, and passion to the Qalandars' setup. His association with the franchise began last year in the Global T20 League, and he was set to join the team for this PSL season.

However, due to unavoidable commitments, he will be unable to take on the role this year.

While his time with the squad was brief, his contributions were deeply valued by the franchise.

"We are disappointed that Darren won’t be able to join us this season, as we were looking forward to working with him,” said Sameen Rana, COO Lahore Qalandars.

"However, we fully understand and respect his commitments. He remains a valued part of the Qalandars family, and we sincerely wish him the very best.”

Gough expressed his disappointment as well, saying: "Its a sad news for myself and the Qalandars that I will not be able to make it to the PSL this year due to personal commitments that were unavoidable. However, my best wishes with the team, as once a Qalandar always a Qalandar.

"My time working with the team and Sameen has been wonderful and the players we managed to get at the draft were exactly what we needed. Hopefully, that will translate as a huge success. I will see you guys in the future, hopefully next year!"

Lahore Qalandars will soon announce the new head coach for PSL 10 as preparations for the season continue.