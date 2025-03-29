Lahore Qalandars appoint Russell Domingo as head coach for PSL 10

The image shows Russel Domingo. — AFP/File

Lahore Qalandars have announced the appointment of Russell Domingo as their new head coach ahead of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

He replaces Darren Gough, who made himself unavailable due to unavoidable personal commitments.

A highly experienced coach, Domingo brings a wealth of cricketing expertise, having previously served as head coach of South Africa’s national team and Bangladesh men’s team.

Known for his tactical acumen and ability to nurture young talent, his appointment aligns perfectly with Lahore Qalandars’ vision of building a strong and competitive squad.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Domingo said: “I am really excited to be part of the Lahore Qalandars for 2025 PSL season. I can't wait to get to work, meet the players and get to know the management and start of preparations for what promises to be an amazingly exciting campaign. We know we will have all the support from our faithful supporters and I look forward to making you all proud in the coming weeks.”

Welcoming Domingo to the Qalandars family, Lahore Qalandars’ COO, Sameen Rana, expressed his excitement: "We are delighted to have Russell Domingo join us as head coach for PSL 10. Vast experience at the international level, combined with his ability to strategise effectively, makes him an invaluable asset for the Qalandars. We believe his expertise will contribute immensely to our team’s success in PSL 10."

The most popular franchise in PSL, Lahore Qalandars, are set to begin their PSL 10 campaign with a high-stakes clash against Islamabad United at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 11.

After securing back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, Lahore is determined to reclaim its dominance and chase a historic third PSL trophy.

With a well-balanced squad, the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, and a passionate fanbase behind them, the Qalandars will be eager to start their season on a winning note.

As they embark on another title quest, all eyes will be on how they set the tone for yet another thrilling PSL season.