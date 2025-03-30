'The Boys' creator gives big update about upcoming season

The last season of The Boys is in the works, and its creator, Eric Kripke, shared the latest update on social media.



On X, the creator replied to a fan who asked about the last season's progress.

“Season 5 halfway through shooting. #VoughtRising writers room writing brilliant scripts & new super suits being designed. It's all happening #TheBoys,” he tweeted.

Earlier, Eric acknowledged that the series had become a political show. “Look, I think 'The Boys' probably, for better or worse, is a political show at this point. I think season four was political.”

He further told Forbes, “I think the world has sort of grown to resemble the show more and more in a way that's not great. And so, we just sort of lean into it. I mean, the show is about why and how you should question your leaders.”

The creator continued, “You should question anyone who stands in front of you. You should question anyone who is pitching you simple answers to complicated problems and who is saying that they're the only ones who can save you – like those are dangerous people.”

“Obviously, we're not shy about saying that, but I take a little bit of pride in that for our bananas superhero show, we're one of the most current shows on TV in terms of like reflecting exactly what's happening in the world at this moment, and that's great."

"It's amazing for a superhero show to be doing that. So, I'm really proud that we pulled that off," Eric concluded.