Pak vs NZ: Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI

Pakistan's batter, Usman Khan, after sustaining a hamstring injury was ruled out from the second ODI against New Zealand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement on Sunday.

The 29-year-old opening batter got injured while fielding during his side’s first ODI against New Zealand at the Mclean Park in Napier on Friday.

The MRI scan confirmed a Low-Grade tear, making Usman unavailable for second ODI scheduled on April 2 at the Seddon Park in Hamilton, as per the statement.

The team Pakistan is in New Zealand for a three-match ODI series which the Kiwis are leading by 1-0. After facing each other on Wednesday for the second game, the sides will meet for the last ODI on Saturday, April 5 at the Bay Oval.

Pakistan were chasing a formidable target of 345 in the first ODI and the side began confidently with debutant Usman Khan and Abdullah Shafique forging an 83-run opening stand. Both batters adopted an aggressive approach, laying a strong foundation.

However, the breakthrough came in the 13th over when Nathan Smith dismissed Usman for 39.

Pakistan went on to lose the match by 73 runs after the Kiwis bundled out the side at the score of 271 runs in 44.1 overs.