 
Geo News

Buckingham Palace releases new major update about King Charles health

King Charles had also a restful weekend at Highgrove

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 31, 2025

Buckingham Palace releases new major update about King Charles health
Buckingham Palace releases new major update about King Charles health

Buckingham Palace has shared major new update about King Charles health following restful weekend at Highgrove.

Royal expert Kate Mansey took to X, formerly Twitter handle and shared palace statement about the monarch’s health.

She tweeted, “NEW: Good news about the King's health from Buckingham Palace following his hospital visit last week.

“Aides say that the King had a restful weekend at Highgrove and is going to Windsor Castle to start a usual working week of public and private meetings alongside State duties.”

Buckingham Palace releases new major update about King Charles health

Another royal expert Rebecca English also tweeted similar, saying “NEW After a ‘restful’ weekend at Highgrove the King will be at Windsor Castle today ahead of a typical working week.

“One or two minor tweaks to diary, but otherwise mix of investitures, meetings, credentials and public engagements (all ahead of state visit to Italy on Monday).”

Royal expert Cameron Walker tweeted, “The King is continuing to gear up for the Italian State Visit next week, despite his bad reaction to cancer treatment on Thursday which resulted in a hospital visit.”

Buckingham Palace releases new major update about King Charles health


Carrie Underwood just found next Taylor Swift?
Carrie Underwood just found next Taylor Swift?
Kate Middleton's brother James shares emotional message amid her 'mother nature' tribute
Kate Middleton's brother James shares emotional message amid her 'mother nature' tribute
Seth Rogen reflects on 'unexpectedly chaotic vibe' at Adele concert
Seth Rogen reflects on 'unexpectedly chaotic vibe' at Adele concert
Kanye West makes shocking admissions about Kim Kardashian: 'Wasn't God's plan'
Kanye West makes shocking admissions about Kim Kardashian: 'Wasn't God's plan'
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim speaks out after historic win
BLACKPINK's Jennie Kim speaks out after historic win
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slam shocking charity scandal allegations video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slam shocking charity scandal allegations
Meghan Markle reveals rare family tradition to mark special occasion
Meghan Markle reveals rare family tradition to mark special occasion
Camila Cabello reveals surprising reason for avoiding public transport
Camila Cabello reveals surprising reason for avoiding public transport