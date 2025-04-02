Messi's bodyguard says he is banned from touchline at Inter Miami games

Yassine Cheuko, bodyguard of Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi, walks on the field before the second half against Al-Nassr at Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 1, 2024. — Reuters

Lionel Messi's bodyguard Yassine Cheuko said he has been banned from protecting the Argentine forward from the touchline during Inter Miami matches.

Cheuko gained widespread recognition after social media videos showed him closely watching the crowd to stop potential pitch invaders from harming the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"They don't allow me to be on the field anymore," the bodyguard was quoted as saying by Spanish media.

"I was in Europe for seven years, working for Ligue 1 and the Champions League, and only six people invaded the pitch. I came to the USA and in just 20 months 16 people have already done so. There's a huge problem here, let me help Messi."

Major League Soccer said on Tuesday that its protocols regarding team security guards had not changed, and multiple sides had designated team security guards who are stationed near team benches on the field.

Inter Miami have been contacted for comment.