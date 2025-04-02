 
Geo News

Meghan Markle issued strong warning after duchess shares excitement

Meghan Markle said, “Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour, and I can’t thank you enough"

By
Lifestyle News Desk
April 02, 2025

Meghan Markle has been issued a strong warning after the duchess shared her excitement following sold out of her products launched under "As Ever" lifestyle brand.

The warning has come from royal expert Brittany, who goes by Royal News Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Brittany shared screen grab of Meghan Markle’s statement and said “Meghan is taking a bit of her victory lap, but we have no idea of the true metrics or the likability of her products.

“About half of the purchasers were probably from journalists and other content creators, a small market that's unlikely to grow. It was also so overpriced. Greed isn't a good look, Meg.”

Earlier, the duchess said, “Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour, and I can’t thank you enough… for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing."

Meghan continued, “It’s just the start @aseverofficial Here we go!.”


