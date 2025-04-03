Indian fighter jet crashes in Gujarat during training mission

The image shows the wreckage of the fighter jet. — Indian media

An Indian Air Force Jaguar fighter jet has crashed in Gujarat's Jamnagar, with one pilot ejecting safely while a search is underway for the other.

"While one pilot safely ejected before the crash, another one is still missing. The aircraft caught fire after the crash. Police and firefighters have rushed to the spot and started searching for the missing pilot," a local news agency quoted Superintendent of Police Premsukh Delu as saying.

Videos from the scene in Suvarda village, 12km from Jamnagar city, show a field on fire, with the cockpit and tail of the crashed aircraft burning in separate areas.

Indian Air Force (IAF) officials said the twin-seat Jaguar was on a routine training mission.

The Jaguar is a twin-engine fighter bomber, available in single and twin-seat variants, and is widely used by the IAF. First inducted in the late 1970s, it has undergone significant upgrades over the years.

On 7 March, another IAF Jaguar crashed in Ambala following a system malfunction. The pilot steered the aircraft away from residential areas before ejecting safely.