ICC announces umpires, match officials for Women's World Cup Qualifier

The officiating panel includes 10 umpires and three match referees, featuring two Pakistani umpires

April 03, 2025

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the umpires and match officials for the upcoming Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, set to take place in Pakistan from April 9 to April 19.

This six-team tournament will determine the two teams that will qualify for this year's ICC Women's World Cup.

The officiating panel included 10 umpires and three match referees, with the host nation, Pakistan, represented by Faisal Khan Afridi and Saleema Imtiaz.

Notably, Saleema made history last year as the first woman from Pakistan to join an ICC umpiring panel. At the time, she expressed her hope of inspiring a new generation of umpires in Pakistan.

"This isn't just a win for me; it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan," said Saleema.

"I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport,” she added.

In addition to Faisal and Saleema, the panel will feature two umpires from Bangladesh, Masudur Rahman Mukul and Shathira Jakir Jesy, alongside Zimbabwe’s Sarah Dambanevana. 

The panel will also include South Africa's Donovan Koch and Babs Gcuma, West Indies' Candace la Borde, Sri Lanka's Dedunu de Silva, and Shaun Haig from New Zealand.

The appointed match referees include Ali Naqvi (Pakistan), Shandre Fritz (South Africa), and Trudy Anderson (New Zealand).

ICC Senior Manager for Umpires and Referees Sean Easey emphasised that the tournament offers an excellent opportunity for the officials to showcase their credentials.

"This is an exciting opportunity for our appointed match officials, overseeing this important tournament, which is the last step for teams on the path to the World Cup," said Easey.

"Our officials are experienced and well prepared, and we look forward to seeing them participate in this event," he added.

