Pakistan gets presidency of Asian Cricket Council

Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi speaks during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam, Lahore Fort on February 16, 2025 in Lahore. — ICC

Committed to accelerate game's growth, global influence: Naqvi.

Naqvi succeeds SLC's Shammi Silva as ACC president.

ACC presidents enlisted on rotation-based method.



Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi has become president of the Asian Cricket Council following a decision taken by the regional executive committee.

The ACC executive committee held a virtual session in which the decision for Pakistan's presidency was taken.

Naqvi, who has served as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman since February 2024 will assume this prestigious role on April 3, the regional cricketing body said in a statement, adding that his appointment ushers in a new chapter of leadership for Asian cricket.

"I am deeply honoured to assume the presidency of the Asian Cricket Council," said Naqvi.

"Asia remains the heartbeat of world cricket, and I am committed to working with all member boards to accelerate the game’s growth and global influence."

"Together, we will unlock new opportunities, foster greater collaboration, and take Asian cricket to unprecedented heights. I also extend my sincere thanks to the outgoing ACC President for his leadership and contributions to the ACC during his tenure."

— X/@ACCMedia1

The presidents of the ACC are enlisted on a rotation-based method among the member countries.

Naqvi succeeded President of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) Shammi Silva. Reflecting on the transition, Silva shared his appreciation for the ACC community: "It has been a privilege to serve as President of the Asian Cricket Council.

"The steadfast commitment of our member boards working together has been pivotal in elevating ACC's stature across the region."

"As I step down, I have full confidence that under Naqvi's capable leadership, the ACC will continue its remarkable journey and thrive," Silva concluded.

Naqvi was appointed PCB chairman in February last year for a three-year term and apart from fulfilling the role of PCB chief, Naqvi is also the interior minister of Pakistan.

It was also learnt that Naqvi made decisions to divide his duties with former captain of Pakistan cricket team Waqar Younis.

The PCB chief will focus on administrative matters within the board and the veteran pacer will act as his advisor on cricket affairs.

Younis will oversee the cricket affairs including issues related to international and domestic cricket, the selection committee and the No Objection Certificates (NOCs) of the players.

The Constitution of the PCB 2014 allows the chairman of the board to divide or share his power with another official.