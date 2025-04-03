 
Pakistan Super League 10 tickets go on sale

Marquee event set to begin on April 11; least expensive ticket price is Rs650

Web Desk
April 03, 2025

Islamabad United players celebrate winning the PSL 9 after beating Multan Sultans in the final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. — PCB/File
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday officially started online sales of the highly anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) X tickets as the marquee event is set to begin on April 11.

This year, the six-team event will be hosted in four cities: Karachi, Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi. The grand final will take place at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 18, with a total of 34 matches scheduled over 37 days.

Online ticket sales are now live, allowing fans to secure their spots for the tournament.

In addition to online purchases, physical tickets will be available starting Monday, April 7, at 4:00 PM at designated centres established at a local courier company nationwide.

To further enhance the fan experience, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has introduced an exciting new feature: a ticket raffle.

This raffle, which will take place during every match, gives fans the chance to win fantastic prizes, including motorcycles, smartphones, and gift hampers.

Ticket prices for the tournament vary by match and seating category. The most expensive ticket is for the Final (Match 34, Lahore) in the HOSP PCB Gallery category, priced at Rs12,500.

The VVIP category for the Final (Match 34, Lahore) is priced at Rs11,000, with other VVIP tickets for the Final priced at Rs10,000.

Tickets for Eliminator 2 (Match 33, Lahore) in the HOSP PCB Gallery category are priced at Rs9,500.

Several matches feature HOSP PCB Gallery tickets priced at Rs9,000, including Eliminator 1 (Match 32, Lahore) and the Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings (Match 24, Lahore).

General category tickets for the opening match, Qualifier 1, and Eliminators 1 and 2 are priced at Rs1,000, while tickets for the grand finale are priced at Rs1,500. Tickets for other league matches are priced at Rs650.

