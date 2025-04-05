Pak vs NZ: Imam-ul-Haq retired hurt after jaw injury in final ODI

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq was driven out of the field due to an injury he suffered during the national side's run chase against New Zealand in the final ODI of the three-match series, being played at the at Bay Oval on Saturday.

Imam was struck by the ball on his jaw as a result of "an accidental throw from a New Zealand fielder" and was unable to pass the concussion test followed by the injury, the team management confirmed. As a result, Usman Khan was named the concussion substitute for Haq.

Initially, Haq received medical attention at the ground’s emergency centre and was later taken to Tauranga Hospital for a detailed assessment. The team spokesperson said he would undergo a detailed check-up at the hospital.

Later, an official statement confirmed that Haq had sustained a mild facial injury during batting. A CT scan of his head and face was conducted and reported as normal. Based on clinical evaluation, he has been diagnosed with a mild concussion.

"Imam is feeling better now and remains in stable condition. The specialists at Tauranga Hospital have advised a two-week rest from all sporting activities. He has also been declared fit for air travel. The Pakistan team management and medical panel will continue to monitor his recovery closely," the statement read.

New Zealand whitewashed Pakistan in the three-match one-day international series by winning the third match by 43 runs. The match was reduced to 42 overs per side due to persistent overnight rain. The delay caused by the rain also dampened the outfield.

Earlier, Pakistan had lost the first ODI in Napier by 73 runs and the second in Hamilton by 84 runs, having been defeated 4-1 in the T20 series.