 
Geo News

Pak vs NZ: Imam-ul-Haq retired hurt after jaw injury in final ODI

Pakistani opener struck by ball on the jaw while batting during run chase against New Zealand

By
Sohail Imran
|

April 05, 2025

Pakistani opener Imam-ul-Haq was driven out of the field due to an injury he suffered during the national side's run chase against New Zealand in the final ODI of the three-match series, being played at the at Bay Oval on Saturday. 

Imam was struck by the ball on his jaw as a result of "an accidental throw from a New Zealand fielder" and was unable to pass the concussion test followed by the injury, the team management confirmed. As a result, Usman Khan was named the concussion substitute for Haq.

Initially, Haq received medical attention at the ground’s emergency centre and was later taken to Tauranga Hospital for a detailed assessment. The team spokesperson said he would undergo a detailed check-up at the hospital.

Later, an official statement confirmed that Haq had sustained a mild facial injury during batting. A CT scan of his head and face was conducted and reported as normal. Based on clinical evaluation, he has been diagnosed with a mild concussion.

"Imam is feeling better now and remains in stable condition. The specialists at Tauranga Hospital have advised a two-week rest from all sporting activities. He has also been declared fit for air travel. The Pakistan team management and medical panel will continue to monitor his recovery closely," the statement read.

New Zealand whitewashed Pakistan in the three-match one-day international series by winning the third match by 43 runs. The match was reduced to 42 overs per side due to persistent overnight rain. The delay caused by the rain also dampened the outfield.

Earlier, Pakistan had lost the first ODI in Napier by 73 runs and the second in Hamilton by 84 runs, having been defeated 4-1 in the T20 series.

Athletes frustrated as France mulls Muslim headscarf ban in sport
Athletes frustrated as France mulls Muslim headscarf ban in sport
Pakistan Super League 10 tickets go on sale
Pakistan Super League 10 tickets go on sale
Pakistan gets presidency of Asian Cricket Council
Pakistan gets presidency of Asian Cricket Council
ICC announces umpires, match officials for Women's World Cup Qualifier
ICC announces umpires, match officials for Women's World Cup Qualifier
'X Dekho': PSL 10 anthem finally drops with a star-studded lineup
'X Dekho': PSL 10 anthem finally drops with a star-studded lineup
'We didn't do well': Rizwan reflects on back-to-back defeats to New Zealand video
'We didn't do well': Rizwan reflects on back-to-back defeats to New Zealand
Messi's bodyguard says he is banned from touchline at Inter Miami games
Messi's bodyguard says he is banned from touchline at Inter Miami games
New Zealand thump Pakistan in second ODI to secure decisive lead in series
New Zealand thump Pakistan in second ODI to secure decisive lead in series