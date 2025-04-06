Halle Berry’s raw admission about Chris Hemsworth comes to light

Halle Berry recently sang Chris Hemsworth’s praises after the Aussie star stood up for her on the set of their upcoming thriller Crime 101.

Speaking to E! News at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to promote their new movie Crime 101, the 58-year-old actress, who was at the event with Hemsworth, reflected on the moment when he supported her while filming.

Berry recalled, “[He’s] a stand-up guy. I won’t go into it now, but he stood up for me in a moment in our movie, and instantly I knew right then I’m gonna follow this guy, be a fan of this guy for the rest of his life because he stood up for a woman.”

The Monster's Ball star added, “He didn’t have to do it and he did it.”

However, the 41-year-old Australian actor had earlier admitted that he felt nervous working with Berry, saying, “I’ve admired Halle’s work for many, many years. I was obviously very intimidated to sit opposite her within a scene and try and, you know, not just be in awe of what she was doing.”

For the unversed, Hemsworth, who is playing a jewel thief with Berry as an insurance broker, joined the project after Pedro Pascal could not take the role because of scheduling conflicts.

It is pertinent to mention that Crime 101, which is based on a novella by Don Winslow and will be released sometime this year, also stars Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro.