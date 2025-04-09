Photo: Inside Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo's difficult journey to parenthood

Jelly Roll, originally named Jason DeFord, is reportedly facing difficulties in his journey to parenthood with wife, Bunnie XO’s.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the couple have been forced to consider options such as surrogacy as they are facing difficulties in their efforts to have a biological child together,

It is pertinent to mention here that Bunnie and Jelly Roll have been married since August 2016 but have been unable to conceive a child the natural way.

“Jelly Roll just wants Bunnie to be happy and that meant doing whatever it took to get her pregnant. Unfortunately, it’s been a difficult road,” a source said of the musician.

Speaking of the former podcaster, Bunnie XO, originally named Alyssa DeFord, a source added, “She knows the odds were against her, but they didn’t want to have any regrets.”

“Carrying her own was a dream, so there’s a lot of sadness surrounding that journey,” the source added and noted, “But they have faith. That’s why they’re not ready to give up.”

They concluded by mentioning, “The surrogate option is back on the table and they’re super grateful for that.”.