 
Geo News

Inside Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo's difficult journey to parenthood

Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo have been struggling to conceive a baby the natural way

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 09, 2025

Photo: Inside Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xos difficult journey to parenthood
Photo: Inside Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo's difficult journey to parenthood

Jelly Roll, originally named Jason DeFord, is reportedly facing difficulties in his journey to parenthood with wife, Bunnie XO’s.

According to the latest findings of Life & Style, the couple have been forced to consider options such as surrogacy as they are facing difficulties in their efforts to have a biological child together,

It is pertinent to mention here that Bunnie and Jelly Roll have been married since August 2016 but have been unable to conceive a child the natural way.

“Jelly Roll just wants Bunnie to be happy and that meant doing whatever it took to get her pregnant. Unfortunately, it’s been a difficult road,” a source said of the musician.

Speaking of the former podcaster, Bunnie XO, originally named Alyssa DeFord, a source added, “She knows the odds were against her, but they didn’t want to have any regrets.”

“Carrying her own was a dream, so there’s a lot of sadness surrounding that journey,” the source added and noted, “But they have faith. That’s why they’re not ready to give up.”

They concluded by mentioning, “The surrogate option is back on the table and they’re super grateful for that.”.

Gisele Bundchen never wanted to have baby with Joaquim Valante: Source
Gisele Bundchen never wanted to have baby with Joaquim Valante: Source
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?
David Beckham shares quirky habit that 'annoys' his family
David Beckham shares quirky habit that 'annoys' his family
'Maroon 5' Adam Levine makes jaw dropping announcement for fans
'Maroon 5' Adam Levine makes jaw dropping announcement for fans
Prince Harry 'felt forced' to step back from royal duties for Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry 'felt forced' to step back from royal duties for Meghan Markle?
Keanu Reeves enjoys romantic lunch date with girlfriend Alexandra Grant
Keanu Reeves enjoys romantic lunch date with girlfriend Alexandra Grant
Travis Kelce wants to marry Taylor Swift right away: Source
Travis Kelce wants to marry Taylor Swift right away: Source
Jennifer Lopez paying no heed to Drake's romantic pursuits: Source
Jennifer Lopez paying no heed to Drake's romantic pursuits: Source