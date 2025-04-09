Meghan Markle is proving her doubters right?

Meghan Markle’s podcast release has seemingly confirmed fears all around, about what danger a hybrid would have been.

Royal author Phil Dampier recently sat at The Sun's Royal Exclusive Show and got honest about what he thinks is the crux of the issue is now that Meghan’s podcast is out into the world.

The podcast in question is Confessions of A Female Founder which dives into Meghan’s bid to learn from those that ‘made it’, but with admissions ranging from Prince Archie to Princess Lilibet, the tabloid culture and everything in between the expert admitted that this was what the previous monarch feared.

He started by saying, “She [Queen Elizabeth II] saw the dangers of commercialising the Royal Family, combining a sort of hybrid model of doing royal jobs and cashing in with commercial stuff.”

“And that's exactly the sort of thing that she was trying to avoid. That's exactly the thing that she told them not to do” back when the couple put forth the hybrid model in the first place.”

For those unversed, the goal was for the Sussexes was “to continue their duties in support of the late Queen as privately funded members of the royal family” because he felt at the time he and Meghan “were not being protected by the institution”.

This comment is part of Prince Harry’s own admissions which were made during his appearance at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday.

But during Mr Dampier’s chat he even added that that’s “what happened with this polo match.”

And in terms of Dr Chandauka, he said that she “thought that it was just going to be presenting the trophy and it was all going to be part of the charity” but “all of a sudden he turned up with a Netflix crew and wanted to make it part of his programme,” Mr Dampier concluded by saying before signing off.