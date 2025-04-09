Pakistan defeat Ireland in Women's World Cup Qualifier opener

Pakistan's Diana Baig celebrates a dismissal during their ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier match against Ireland at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on April 9, 2025 — Facebook/PakistanCricketBoard

LAHORE: Pakistan grabbed a 38-run victory over Ireland with help of Aliya Riaz and Sidra Amin's half-centuries and Diana Baig's four-wicket haul in the opening match of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Put into bat first, the home side had a modest total of 217 before getting bowled in 49 overs.

The green shirts got off to a shaky start to their innings as their opener Gull Feroza (four), fell victim to Jane Maguire in the second over with just four runs on the board.

Following the early hiccup, Sidra Amin joined Muneeba Ali in the middle and together, they launched an astounding recovery by adding 77 runs for the second wicket until the opener perished.

Muneeba was also removed by Maguire in the 21st over. She scored 32 off 59 deliveries with the help of four boundaries.

Sidra was then involved in another crucial partnership for Pakistan when she put together a 72-run stand with Aliya Riaz, which took their total past the 150-run mark.

The anchoring partnership culminated with Sidra’s dismissal in the 36th over. She scored 51 off 112 deliveries, hitting three fours.

Aliya followed suit just five overs later and walked back after top-scoring for Pakistan with a 58-ball 52, studded with four fours and a six.

Her dismissal sparked a lower-order collapse, which saw Pakistan losing all of their remaining six wickets for just 42 runs.

Maguire was the standout bowler for Ireland, taking three wickets for just 33 runs in 10 overs, followed by Arlene Kelly and Cara Murray, who bagged two each.

Chasing a modest 218-run target, Ireland’s batting unit unfolded on a meagre 179 in 44 overs despite notable contributions from their top order.

Ireland were on track to chase down the total when skipper Gaby Lewis and wicketkeeper batter Amy Hunter were in the middle.

The duo had recovered Ireland from 27/1 in 8.1 overs to 96/2 in 23 overs until Nashra Sandhu dismissed both set batters in the span of 28 deliveries.

Lewis and Hunter remained the joint top-scorers for Ireland with 44 each.

Their back-to-back dismissal sparked a collapse, which saw Ireland losing their remaining seven wickets for just 66 runs and consequently getting bowled out for 179.

Middle-order batter Orla Prendergast was the other notable run-getter for Ireland with a 53-ball 37.

Baig led the bowling charge for Pakistan with four wickets, followed by Sandhu with three, while Sadia Iqbal picked up two.

For her match-winning bowling performance, Baig was adjudged the Player of the Match.

In the second match of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, Scotland edged past West Indies by 11 runs to make a triumphant start to their campaign.