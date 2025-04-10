 
Geo News

King Charles keeps the ‘spark' alive with Queen Camilla: Here's how

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s subliminal traits are laid bare by an expert

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 10, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla’s mischievous body language has been laid bare by an expert.

His Majesty, who is celebrating his 20th wedding anniversary with the Queen Consort in Italy today, ensures his wife feels the ‘spark’ decades down the road.

Body language expert Judi James told Fabulous: “Beneath all those signals of loving support and dedication though, the subliminal messaging is still one of spice, hinting at a relationship that can still be sexy, naughty, passionate and even fiery when it comes to hints of temper.

He added: “When Camilla and Charles lock eyes, their expressions will often change to something that can only be described as ‘naughty’. 

“It’s a shared look of mischief that suggests a matching capacity for being playful and even badly behaved,” noted the expert.

