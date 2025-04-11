Gwyneth Paltrow shares one regret after becoming mom of two

Gwyneth Paltrow is a proud mom of two, however, she candidly shared her desire of having more.

The actress recently talked about stepparenting on her podcast, The goop Podcast, and invited her husband Brad Falchuk to make a guest appearance to talk about the challenges they faced as stepparents.

During the chat, Paltrow shared that she once wanted to have more kids, recalling, "My dad used to say the only regret he had in his entire life was not having more kids."

"And I felt like that for a long time, until I got yours too," she told her husband.

Later, when Paltrow tied the knot with Falchuk and became stepmom to the Glee creator’s kids, it felt like her wish had finally come true, "I got to tack on," she noted.

It is pertinent to mention that Falchuk shares two kids, Isabella, 20, and Brody, 18, with his ex-wife, while Paltrow is also mom to two kids, Apple and Moses, whom she shares with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

While gushing over the dynamic of her kids with Falchuk's kids, she said, "I feel like it keeps deepening and getting, I don't know, it's such a particular kind of delight to see our four kids in their own relationships and being friends with each other and loving each other."