Meghan takes major step to rebuild bridges between King Charles, Prince William and Harry

Meghan Markle has taken a major step to rebuild bridges between her father-in-law King Charles, brother-in-law Prince William and husband Harry.

This has been claimed by royal expert Pelham Turner while talking to the Fox News Digital following claims Meghan reached out to King Charles with a sweet gift from her As Ever brand.

The royal expert said, "I understand how she may not feel respected still, but tiny gestures like this are her way of showing compassion for what the king is going through and helping to rebuild bridges between Prince William, Prince Harry and the king."

Pelham Turner further says, "Perhaps conciliatory gifts from the hostess with the mostess could shine."

Earlier, royal expert Neil Sean claimed that Archie and Lilibet doting mother quietly reached out to the monarch and sent a sample box of As Ever 'delights' to Clarence House, the London residence of the king.

Meanwhile, there were also claims Prince Harry offered olive branch to Kate Middleton and Prince William during his visit to Britain for police protection case.

The reports, citing the insiders, say Harry stayed near his estranged brother William during his UK visit to extend “an olive branch.”