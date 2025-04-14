PSL X: Islamabad clinch victory over Peshawar after Farhan's heroic

Islamabad United players celebrate a wicket during PSL 10 match against Peshawar Zalmi at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on April 14, 2025. — PCB

Zalmi's Mohammad Haris remains top scorer with 87 runs.

Imad grabs three wickets, Shadab and Dwarshuis get two.

Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars to be seen in next PSL contest.



Islamabad United clinched second consecutive victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 as they defeated Peshawar Zalmi by defending a massive 244-run target in the fifth match of the tournament played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Chasing a daunting target of 244, Zalmi were bowled out for 144 in 18.2 overs despite a fighting knock from wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris, who scored a blistering 87 — his highest score in PSL history.

Zalmi’s innings got off to a shaky start when skipper Babar Azam was dismissed for just one run in the second over, falling to Ben Dwarshuis, who claimed his maiden PSL wicket. The early setback left Zalmi at 4-1.

In the next over, opener Mitchell Owen was trapped LBW by Imad Wasim for 10, and Saim Ayub followed soon after, dismissed for six, as Zalmi stumbled to 26-3 inside the powerplay.

A brief recovery came through a 41-run partnership between Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haris. However, the resistance was short-lived as Cadmore fell for eight, giving Imad his second wicket and reducing Zalmi to 67-4 in the ninth over.

Haris continued to battle alone, reaching a well-deserved half-century with an aggressive approach. But the wickets kept tumbling around him — Hussain Talat made 13, George Linde was out for a duck, Alzarri Joseph managed two, and Sufiyan Muqeem contributed just one. Zalmi were left reeling at 130-8 in the 16th over.

Haris was finally dismissed for 87 off 47 balls, with his departure all but ending Zalmi’s hopes. The final wicket, Mohammad Ali, fell for three, allowing United to seal a comprehensive 102-run win.

Earlier, United lost Andries Gous early for a duck via a run-out by Kohler-Cadmore. But Sahibzada Farhan and Colin Munro counterattacked fiercely, stitching together a 100-run stand to lift United to 128/1 by the 11th over.

Farhan was in sublime form, reaching his fourth PSL fifty and then blasting a maiden century off just 49 deliveries — equaling the record for the fastest PSL ton by an Islamabad United batter. His breathtaking 106 off 52 balls anchored the innings.

Alzarri Joseph eventually ended the 144-run partnership by dismissing Munro for 40 and later sending Farhan back to the pavilion. Salman Ali Agha (30 off 15) and Azam Khan (16) added crucial late runs, while Jason Holder (20*) and Ben Dwarshuis (18*) finished the innings strongly.

United concluded their innings at a commanding 243/5, which proved far beyond Zalmi's reach on the day.

Playing XIs

Islamabad United: Andries Gous, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Agha, Azam Khan(w), Shadab Khan (c), Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris(w), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, George Linde, Alzarri Joseph, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, Ali Raza