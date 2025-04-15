Cate Blanchett gets honest about her profession's future

Cate Blanchett is a well-established actress who says she did not mean to continue her career forever.



“My family roll their eyes every time I say it, but I mean it. I am serious about giving up acting,” she told Radio Times. “[There are] a lot of things I want to do with my life.”

The Academy-winning actress also said she’s “spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable” in the public eye as a famous actor.

“When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you’ve said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I’m not that person,” the Marvel actress said.

“I make more sense in motion – it’s been a long time to remotely get comfortable with the idea of being photographed.”

“I’ve always felt like I’m on the periphery of things, so I’m always surprised when I belong anywhere,” Cate concluded. “I go with curiosity into whatever environment that I’m in, not expecting to be accepted or welcomed.”