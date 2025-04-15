Meghan Markle weighs in on Archie and Lilibet's health and how sick they are

Meghan Markle recently sat down with the founder of non-profits Girls Who Code, Reshma Saujani and got honest about how she handles sick kids.

She got honest with this right off the bat, and admitted to her children’s current sickness while discussing the importance of redesigning workspaces for women.

“My kids right now, one has RSV, the other has influenza A,” she began by saying.

“I hear a little pitter patter of feet of their home from school, you know, cough sirup all night and rubbing the back.” (sic)

“And this and you go and we still find a way to show up for both. But being able to be comfortable enough.”

Before concluding she also spoke of the re-framing that needs to happen in such situations.

“And maybe that's to your earlier point," she explained this by saying. "How we teach this generation who might not feel as inspired to do some of the change making that we know has been so fundamental is saying, ' no, just be honest in the journey of it and say, 'Yeah, today I'm going to show up for you, but I'm showing up for you in my sweatshirt today because I've been up all night with my babies, but I'm still going to be able to show up for both because both matter...'”