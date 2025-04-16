 
Kate Middleton is begging Prince William to 'get out' of his own way: 'He's exhausted her'

Prince William has hardened his heart towards his younger brother it seems

Web Desk
April 16, 2025

Kate Middleton is begging Prince William to ‘get out' of his own way: ‘He's exhausted her'

It appears Prince William has laid down the law at home, and is refusing to budge anymore for his younger brother, but Kate Middleton appears undeterred.

This revelation, brought to light by an insider who spoke to Heat World, says that Kate has launched into a desperate effort to stop the brothers from living with their regrets.

According to the report, “Obviously, Charles’ declining health makes the brothers’ estrangement all the more tragic. It wasn’t that long ago that Harry rushed to his father’s side when he was first unwell, but the fear now is that the estrangement is too far along to fix and Harry no longer feels welcome.”

Per the source, “its Kate’s view that father and son deserve to be reunited and she knows first-hand how deeply they care for each other, despite all the issues.”

In addition, “now, more than ever, the King needs comfort and support from both his children.”

However, when it comes to convincing her “unmovable” husband, Kate appears to have having a hard time because “Kate has done everything she can, but nothing has worked.”

“Between all the gentle hints and the numerous phone calls to Harry, it’s been an ongoing process that’s taken so much time, and exhausted a lot of her patience and energy.”

However “William’s just so stubborn and won’t entertain the idea of face-to-face talks with Harry.” Because “his stance is that his brother is a disgrace, and he’s written him off for the foreseeable future – if not forever,” the insider concluded by saying, 

