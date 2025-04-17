John Mulaney shares a hilarious anecdote of his son

John Mulaney has opened up about a hilarious anecdote of his three-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp.

In a recent episode of his Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, he spoke candidly about attending his son’s school concert.

Recalling when his son had to perform on 1980’s song We Got the Beat of The Go-Go band, The Puss In The Boot's voice actor revealed that his son got afraid before the concert began.

“I look at the whole concert and I look at the kids, and I bend down and I say to my son, ‘Hey, this doesn’t matter at all. Nothing matters. So if you’d like to sit in my lap and watch the show, that’d be fun.’ And he said, ‘Yeah. Yeah, I want that,’” he said.

At that time, Hiệp’s teacher tried to convince him to sing the song as the audience were ‘excitedly wanting’ to hear him singing.

Sharing his son’s hilarious response, the host continued, “Oh, excuse me Ms. Inez, you have no idea how much you can disappoint an audience and still bounce back in this business.”

Before concluding, the 42-year-old comedian noted that every child is the ‘star of his own show’ so it's hard to get them to perform together.

For those unversed, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn tied the knot in 2024 and the couple share two children, a son, and a daughter, Méi June Mulaney.