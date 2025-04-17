 
Geo News

John Mulaney shares a hilarious anecdote of his son

John Mulaney shares two kids, a son, and a daughter, with his wife Olivia Munn

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 17, 2025

John Mulaney shares a hilarious anecdote of his son
John Mulaney shares a hilarious anecdote of his son

John Mulaney has opened up about a hilarious anecdote of his three-year-old son, Malcolm Hiệp.

In a recent episode of his Everybody’s Live With John Mulaney, he spoke candidly about attending his son’s school concert.

Recalling when his son had to perform on 1980’s song We Got the Beat of The Go-Go band, The Puss In The Boot's voice actor revealed that his son got afraid before the concert began.

“I look at the whole concert and I look at the kids, and I bend down and I say to my son, ‘Hey, this doesn’t matter at all. Nothing matters. So if you’d like to sit in my lap and watch the show, that’d be fun.’ And he said, ‘Yeah. Yeah, I want that,’” he said.

At that time, Hiệp’s teacher tried to convince him to sing the song as the audience were ‘excitedly wanting’ to hear him singing.

Sharing his son’s hilarious response, the host continued, “Oh, excuse me Ms. Inez, you have no idea how much you can disappoint an audience and still bounce back in this business.”

Before concluding, the  42-year-old comedian noted that every child is the ‘star of his own show’ so it's hard to get them to perform together.

For those unversed, John Mulaney and Olivia Munn tied the knot in 2024 and the couple share two children, a son, and a daughter, Méi June Mulaney. 

Prince Harry's legal team has the inside scoop leaked
Prince Harry's legal team has the inside scoop leaked
‘Full House' actor Dave Coulier addresses chemotherapy ‘mess'
‘Full House' actor Dave Coulier addresses chemotherapy ‘mess'
Prince Harry urged to avoid contacting King Charles amid security case video
Prince Harry urged to avoid contacting King Charles amid security case
Prince Harry adopts Meghan Markle strategy to deal with Royal family
Prince Harry adopts Meghan Markle strategy to deal with Royal family
'The Handmaid's Tale's actor gets honest about the ending
'The Handmaid's Tale's actor gets honest about the ending
King Charles' plans for a reduced workload for cancer treatment: Expert
King Charles' plans for a reduced workload for cancer treatment: Expert
Blake Lively cheers her major career milestone
Blake Lively cheers her major career milestone
Margot Robbie makes surprising return to Australia for Easter break
Margot Robbie makes surprising return to Australia for Easter break