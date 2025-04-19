Ben Affleck appreciates Jennifer Lopez's kids showing up at Accountant 2 premiere: Source

Ben Affleck appreciates J.Lo’s kids showing up at Accountant 2 premiere: Source

Jennifer Lopez's children are showing support for their mother's ex-husband Ben Affleck.

On Wednesday, April 16, the Los Angeles premiere of The Accountant 2 was not only attended by Affleck's own kids but also his ex, Lopez's children, too, and Affleck was feeling "very grateful" about it.

A source told People that Lopez's kids wanted to be at the premiere.

“They chose to come support Ben," the tipster told the outlet.

"That’s the kind of bond he’s built with Jennifer’s kids, and it means a lot to him," the source continued.

"He was very grateful for the support," the tattler noted.

The Daredevil actor is father to son Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Whereas, Lopez welcomed twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

At the red carpet ceremony during the premiere in Los Angeles, Affleck told Entertainment Tonight that he is "very proud" of his film, as his and Lopez's kids were also there to support him.

“It’s a great night. The kids are here, Jen’s kids are here. I’m very, very excited,” the Gone Girl actor gushed. “I’m proud of the movie, I love the movie and I love when all the kids come out. It’s really fun, it’s exciting.”