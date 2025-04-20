PSL 10: Islamabad United bowlers dominate as Karachi Kings crawl to 128/7

Islamabad United bowlers celebrate wicket during match against Karachi Kings at National Stadium Karachi, Sindh, April 20, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Islamabad United's bowlers delivered a clinical performance to restrict Karachi Kings to a below-par 128/7 in the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 at the National Bank Stadium on Sunday.

Karachi Kings endured a shaky start as they lost captain David Warner (3) and in-form batter James Vince (4) within the first four overs, managing just 22 runs on the board.

Emerging wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig then joined Tim Seifert in an attempt to stabilise the innings. The pair added 39 runs for the third wicket, playing cautiously against United's disciplined attack.

Their brief resistance was broken in the 10th over when Shadab Khan removed Baig for 20 off 17 balls, laced with four boundaries.

Seifert couldn’t hold on for long either, departing in the 13th over to Imad Wasim after a sluggish 30 off 37 balls, which included only one boundary.

United kept the pressure on, as Shadab returned to dismiss Mohammad Irfan Khan (5 off 8) early in the 16th over, followed by Naseem Shah’s short delivery that undid Khushdil Shah (17 off 23) in the next.

Jason Holder, currently the tournament's leading wicket-taker, then removed Aamir Jamal with a sharp bouncer in the 18th over, leaving Kings struggling at 102/7.

Abbas Afridi then bolstered the Kings’ total to 128/7 with a quickfire 24-run cameo from just nine deliveries, comprised of one four and three sixes.

For United, Naseem, Shadab and Holder led the way with two wickets each, while Imad Wasim chipped in with one scalp.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and decided to bowl first against Karachi Kings.

Islamabad United remain the only unbeaten side in PSL 10, topping the table with three commanding wins. The defending champions are riding a wave of form and confidence as they look to extend their streak.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, have had a mixed run — opening with a win, stumbling in their second game, and bouncing back with a dominant victory over Quetta Gladiators.

Islamabad have dominated this rivalry, winning the last five encounters. Karachi, backed by their home crowd, will aim to break the jinx and turn the tide.

Squads

Karachi Kings: David Warner, Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Mir Hamza (silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Saad Baig, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary), Ben McDermott.

Islamabad United: Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Matthew Short (all platinum), Azam Khan, Imad Wasim and Jason Holder (all diamond), Haider Ali, Salman Ali Agha and Ben Dwarshuis (all gold), Colin Munro, Rumman Raees, Andries Gous, Mohammad Nawaz and Salman Irshad (all silver), Hunain Shah and Saad Masood (both emerging), Rassie van der Dussen, Riley Meredith and Sam Billings (all supplementary).