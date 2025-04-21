Princess Diana's pal reveals if she would've liked Meghan Markle

Princess Diana's pal reveals is she would've liked Meghan Markle

Princess Diana would’ve admired Meghan Markle’s independence, per the late Princess’s close pal.

Meghan and Prince Harry got married in 2018, and after two turbulent years with the Royal Family, the couple stepped down as working royals and moved to the U.S. The move was followed by bombshell claims of mistreatment from the royals.

Now, Diana’s pal Richard Kay has shared his view on what the People’s Princess would’ve thought of business-minded Meghan.

"None of us really know... But I think there is something about Meghan that Diana would have found not just intriguing but slightly liberating,” Kay said on the latest episode of the Palace Confidential podcast.

Kay also noted that Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997, would’ve liked that Meghan got Harry out of the U.K.

"I think she would have liked Meghan's independence and the fact that she was able to offer Harry an escape route, if you like, from royal duty," he added.

"I think she would have admired Harry's decision to settle in America. She wouldn't have admired, however, the rift with William," he explained.

Kay continued, "I think she would have been very disappointed by how things panned out, but I think initially she would have been very welcoming to (Meghan). That's my view."