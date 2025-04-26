Pakistan ladies team triumphs at Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship

Pakistan golf team that participated in the amateur golf tournament. — Reporter

Pakistan's golfers have once again brought pride to the nation with an exceptional performance at the 38th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship held in Dhaka.

The Pakistan Ladies Team, comprising Parkha Ijaz and Aania Farooq Syed, secured first position in the team event, defeating Bangladesh A Team by just one stroke in a closely contested game.

In the individual women's category, Aania Farooq Syed clinched first place, while Parkha Ijaz secured second position, maintaining their dominance throughout the competition.

Their consistent performances not only led Pakistan to victory in the team event but also showcased individual brilliance on the international stage.

In the men's individual category, Pakistan's Numan Ilyas earned second place, further highlighting the country's growing strength in amateur golf. The golfers’ impressive achievements reflect the hard work, skill, and dedication of Pakistan’s players, setting a new benchmark for future international competitions.