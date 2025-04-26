 
Geo News

Pakistan ladies team triumphs at Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship

Pakistani golfers deliver stellar performances, winning team and top individual honours

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

April 26, 2025

Pakistan golf team that participated in the amateur golf tournament. — Reporter
Pakistan golf team that participated in the amateur golf tournament. — Reporter

Pakistan's golfers have once again brought pride to the nation with an exceptional performance at the 38th Bangladesh Amateur Golf Championship held in Dhaka.

The Pakistan Ladies Team, comprising Parkha Ijaz and Aania Farooq Syed, secured first position in the team event, defeating Bangladesh A Team by just one stroke in a closely contested game.

In the individual women's category, Aania Farooq Syed clinched first place, while Parkha Ijaz secured second position, maintaining their dominance throughout the competition.

Their consistent performances not only led Pakistan to victory in the team event but also showcased individual brilliance on the international stage.

In the men's individual category, Pakistan's Numan Ilyas earned second place, further highlighting the country's growing strength in amateur golf. The golfers’ impressive achievements reflect the hard work, skill, and dedication of Pakistan’s players, setting a new benchmark for future international competitions.

PSL X: Zalmi inflict 7-wicket defeat on Qalandars
PSL X: Zalmi inflict 7-wicket defeat on Qalandars
Islamabad United defeat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in PSL X clash
Islamabad United defeat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets in PSL X clash
Ali Tareen says Multan Sultans project 'very close to my heart'
Ali Tareen says Multan Sultans project 'very close to my heart'
Yasir, Ubaid give Multan Sultans first victory in PSL X
Yasir, Ubaid give Multan Sultans first victory in PSL X
Former Australia batter Slater sentenced for domestic violence
Former Australia batter Slater sentenced for domestic violence
Amin Mukaty, Sara Lodhi make Pakistan proud at 129th Boston Marathon
Amin Mukaty, Sara Lodhi make Pakistan proud at 129th Boston Marathon
Pakistani duo makes history at Boston Marathon, sets Guinness World Record
Pakistani duo makes history at Boston Marathon, sets Guinness World Record
PSL X: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in low scoring thriller
PSL X: Karachi Kings defeat Peshawar Zalmi in low scoring thriller