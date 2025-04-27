 
Geo News

Nine people killed in Vancouver after vehicle plows into Filipino festival

Driver has been taken into custody, say police in a post on X, without giving further details

By
Reuters
|

April 27, 2025

An ambulance is parked at the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 26, 2025. —Reuters
An ambulance is parked at the site of the Lapu Lapu day block party in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on April 26, 2025. —Reuters
  • Vancouver Sun says thousands of people were in area.
  • Canadian prime minister "devastated to hear" about it.
  • I looked down road, there’s just bodies everywhere, says witness.

Nine people have been confirmed dead after a man drove through a crowd at last night's Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver, police said in an X post on Sunday.

Police said multiple others were injured in the western Canadian city.

The driver has been taken into custody, police said in a post on social media platform X, without giving further details. 

Nine people killed in Vancouver after vehicle plows into Filipino festival

The incident happened shortly after 8pm (0300 GMT) near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was taking place.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said on X: "I am devastated to hear about the horrific events at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver earlier this evening."

Vancouver's Mayor Ken Sim and British Columbia Premier David Eby posted similar comments on X.

One witness told CTV News he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in the area of the festival just before the crowd was struck.

Nine people killed in Vancouver after vehicle plows into Filipino festival

Jagmeet Singh, leader of Canada's New Democratic Party, was among the attendees at the event, but left minutes before the vehicle arrived, CTV news said.

"This is so horrific, I don’t even know what to say," CTV quoted Singh as saying. "I was just there, and I just imagine the faces of the kids that I saw smiling and dancing."

Canada's federal election takes place on Monday.

The Vancouver Sun said thousands of people had been in the area.

"I didn’t get to see the driver, all I heard was an engine rev," Yoseb Vardeh, co-owner of food truck Bao Buns, said in an interview with Postmedia.

"I got outside my food truck, I looked down the road and there’s just bodies everywhere,” said Vardeh, as his voice broke. "He went through the whole block, he went straight down the middle.”

25 killed, fires still burning in huge Iran port blast
25 killed, fires still burning in huge Iran port blast
Canadian election: Conservative opposes Trump's right-wing policies, says Melissa Lantsman
Canadian election: Conservative opposes Trump's right-wing policies, says Melissa Lantsman
Carney favoured to win as Canadians turn against Trump policies
Carney favoured to win as Canadians turn against Trump policies
Trump warns Putin ‘has to be dealt with differently' after emotional meeting with Zelensky
Trump warns Putin ‘has to be dealt with differently' after emotional meeting with Zelensky
Iran says 'extremely cautious' on success of nuclear talks with US
Iran says 'extremely cautious' on success of nuclear talks with US
Trump and Ukraine's Zelenskiy have 'very productive' meeting in Rome, says US official
Trump and Ukraine's Zelenskiy have 'very productive' meeting in Rome, says US official
At least 14 killed, 700 injured in Iran's port explosion: state media
At least 14 killed, 700 injured in Iran's port explosion: state media
Rome and the world bid farewell to Pope Francis with massive funeral and humble burial
Rome and the world bid farewell to Pope Francis with massive funeral and humble burial