Amanda Holden spills relationship secrets

Amanda Holden is currently presenting Netflix’s ‘Cheat: Unfinished Business’

April 27, 2025

Amanda Holden revealed relationship tips she learned

Amanda Holden just got some relationship tips to share with people.

The 54-year-old TV personality, who is the mother to two daughters Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, whom she shares with spouse Chris Hughes, is presenting Netflix's Cheat: Unfinished Business alongside Paul C. Brunson.

In a candid chat with Fabulous Magazine, she said, “Paul, our love guru, has such a good insight into relationships.”

“So I really listened when he was talking to the couples. It’s so funny because Chris flew out with the girls so I could see them, and I did some of Paul’s exercises with Chris, and I was really nice to him!” Holden added.

The veteran Britain’s Got Talent judge continued, “Paul said: ‘I love your relationship with your husband and your children. I can see how close you are. I can see Chris is like your best friend.”

"You tell him everything, you include him in everything. I’ve learned from you.’ Chris and Paul got on really well, too – they talked about football most of the time. It was brilliant for them to meet,” she further mentioned.

Additionally, Holden also mentioned that scoring this Netflix gig was a "dream come true."

“Having a Netflix show was a dream come true for me. Who doesn’t want to work for a streamer? Everything feels a bit bigger and a bit glossier because it has to work on a global level," she said.

Amanda Holden’s Cheat: Unfinished Business focuses on eight couples figuring out if they can make their relationships work after at least one of them cheated, and she teased that the “drama is unbelievable.”

