 
Geo News

Meghan Markle rejects the pressure to prove herself in candid conversation

Meghan Markle opens up about letting go of validation pressures in new interview

By
Web Desk
|

April 28, 2025

Meghan Markle opens up about self worth in new interview
Meghan Markle opens up about self worth in new interview

Meghan Markle opened up about letting go of the need to prove herself during a relaxed chat on The Jamie Kern Lima Show.

Wearing cozy clothes and no makeup, the Duchess of Sussex said she is tired of trying to prove she’s a good wife, friend, and person.

"I'm just so done with the prove it game," she said, adding that she knows her own worth, even if others don’t see it.

Meghan said, "We spend so much of our lives trying to prove something," adding, "To prove that you're enough.”

“You have to prove that you're pretty enough. You have to prove that you're smart enough,” she continued.

Prince Harry’s wife said she is “done” with the “prove it” game, and shared that “if you can't see it, I can't, I don't need to prove to you why. That's your loss."

"Because I know that I'm a great friend, and I know the kind of mom I am, and I know the kind of human being I am."

Prince Harry stands at crossroads as William moves forward
Prince Harry stands at crossroads as William moves forward
Michael B. Jordan shares reaction to 'Sinners' major success video
Michael B. Jordan shares reaction to 'Sinners' major success
Prince William plays role in Trump, Zelensky's peace talk after oval office spat video
Prince William plays role in Trump, Zelensky's peace talk after oval office spat
JoJo Siwa breaks silence on ‘shock' Kath Ebbs split
JoJo Siwa breaks silence on ‘shock' Kath Ebbs split
Fans get grim warning after rare glimpse at Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet video
Fans get grim warning after rare glimpse at Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Jelly Roll surprises Stagecoach with Lana Del Rey collab
Jelly Roll surprises Stagecoach with Lana Del Rey collab
Jamie Oliver reflects on dark side of raising kids in spotlight
Jamie Oliver reflects on dark side of raising kids in spotlight
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces inductees of 2025
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announces inductees of 2025