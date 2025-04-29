Prince William, Kate Middleton to mark 14 years of marriage at their ‘happy place'

Insider on why Scotland will always be special to Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to mark their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland, the country where their love story began.

The Prince and Princess of Wales is visiting the remote Isles of Mull and Iona as part of a two-day trip, but their time there is more than just official business.

According to sources, Scotland has played a key role in the duo’s relationship as it was the place where their first meeting at the University of St Andrews took place.

The sources said that the Royals are happy as ever, noting that their decision to spend their special day in Scotland highlights their deep connection to the country.

William and Kate are "as happy as anyone has ever seen them" as they embark on this meaningful trip.

"It's definitely one of their 'happy places,’” the source added, as per GB News.

Their decision to celebrate their anniversary in Scotland reflects this deep connection to a country that has witnessed pivotal moments in their relationship.

The Prince of Wales is known for being very protective of Catherine, with a friend revealing that William "flies off the handle at any sign of Catherine being patronised.”

"Over the years, many people have come up with great ideas for her, but if they are put across in a dismissive way, they've got pretty short shrift from him," they added.