 
Geo News

Prince William, Kate Middleton to mark 14 years of marriage at their ‘happy place'

Prince William, Kate Middleton exchanged vows in 2011 in a grand Royal wedding

By
Web Desk
|

April 29, 2025

Insider on why Scotland will always be special to Prince William, Kate Middleton
Insider on why Scotland will always be special to Prince William, Kate Middleton

Prince William and Kate Middleton are set to mark their 14th wedding anniversary in Scotland, the country where their love story began.

The Prince and Princess of Wales is visiting the remote Isles of Mull and Iona as part of a two-day trip, but their time there is more than just official business.

According to sources, Scotland has played a key role in the duo’s relationship as it was the place where their first meeting at the University of St Andrews took place.

The sources said that the Royals are happy as ever, noting that their decision to spend their special day in Scotland highlights their deep connection to the country.

William and Kate are "as happy as anyone has ever seen them" as they embark on this meaningful trip.

"It's definitely one of their 'happy places,’” the source added, as per GB News.

Their decision to celebrate their anniversary in Scotland reflects this deep connection to a country that has witnessed pivotal moments in their relationship.

The Prince of Wales is known for being very protective of Catherine, with a friend revealing that William "flies off the handle at any sign of Catherine being patronised.”

"Over the years, many people have come up with great ideas for her, but if they are put across in a dismissive way, they've got pretty short shrift from him," they added.

Tom Petty names Elvis Presley as ‘soundtrack of my early years'
Tom Petty names Elvis Presley as ‘soundtrack of my early years'
Melissa Gilbert raves about husband Timothy Busfield on their 12th wedding anniversary
Melissa Gilbert raves about husband Timothy Busfield on their 12th wedding anniversary
Dave Filoni reveals major reason for delay in 'Star Wars' film
Dave Filoni reveals major reason for delay in 'Star Wars' film
Sally Jessy Raphael breaks silence on working in male-dominated industry
Sally Jessy Raphael breaks silence on working in male-dominated industry
Meghan Markle makes emotional revelation about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Meghan Markle makes emotional revelation about Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet
Prince Andrew's last hope of resuming public Royal duties dashed
Prince Andrew's last hope of resuming public Royal duties dashed
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence ahead of their 14th anniversary video
Prince William, Kate Middleton break silence ahead of their 14th anniversary
Channing Tatum's new girlfriend Inka Williams confirms romance
Channing Tatum's new girlfriend Inka Williams confirms romance