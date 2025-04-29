Prince William, Kate Middleton drop romantic photo from Scotland: Picture

Prince William and Kate Middleton are paying gratitude on their wedding anniversary.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who visited the Isle of Mull this week as they mark 14 years of marriage, have dropped a new photo to Markle the occasion.

Standing amid the scenic views of the location, the couple shared an up-close photo of themselves with their arms wrapped around each other.

They captioned the photo: “Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome W&C.”

Earlier in the day, both Kate and William, also shared a special message, writing: “A huge thanks to the local community for the warm welcome and a brilliant afternoon spent in Tobermory.”

“Proud to be supporting the renovation of Aros Hall ensuring vital social connections continue to thrive in this special corner of Scotland. Brilliant to also meet some of the Isle of Mull’s talented producers at the Artisan Market,” it further read.