Trump eases auto tariffs, offers two-year grace period to automakers

Automobiles at the shipping terminal are shown from the view of a drone in San Diego, California, US, March 26, 2025. — Reuters

President Trump has softened his hardline trade stance toward automakers by announcing revisions to his administration’s tariff policy—steps that have drawn tentative approval from an industry battered by rising import costs, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, the president signed an executive order offering a two-year grace period to auto companies to shift supply chains to the United States.

Speaking during a visit to Detroit to mark his 100th day in office, Trump said the changes aim to give manufacturers time to adjust without harming consumers. “We just wanted to help them during this little transition,” he said.

The updated plan addresses concerns about duplicate levies on both imported vehicles and key materials like steel and aluminum. Importers will now pay only the higher of the two tariffs. In addition, companies that assemble vehicles in the US will be allowed to offset part of the import cost against vehicle prices for the next two years—3.75% in year one and 2.5% in year two.

Industry leaders cautiously welcomed the move. Ford CEO Jim Farley praised the policy as a step toward protecting affordability and encouraging domestic growth.

General Motors indicated that it would boost truck production in Indiana and explore other cost-effective expansions. The American Automotive Policy Council labelled overlapping tariffs “a significant concern” and pledged to analyse the changes further.

The announcement also highlighted growing foreign investment: automakers like Nissan and Honda have committed to increasing their US footprint. However, some analysts remain sceptical.

They argue that short-term relief will not guarantee long-term investment unless the industry believes Trump’s trade policies will remain consistent beyond his term.

Despite recent progress, the road to reshoring auto supply chains remains complex, with firms needing clarity, incentives, and time to undertake billion-dollar shifts in production strategy.