Jenna Ortega reveals her aspirations for Hollywood after acting success

Jenna Ortega weighs in on her desire to direct projects

Jenna Ortega sat for a candid chat and got honest about where she wants her career pivoting after 10 years of “putting the puzzle pieces together in my head.”

The Wednesday actor laid it out there for V Magazine, and the conversation kicked off immediately when she said that there was something she’s been tweaking in her head for almost 10 years now.

According to the Scream star, “I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years.”

But “it’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting.”

However, she did make it clear that for now “i’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head.”

Hence, “I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things,” she added as well.

Plus, “This one in particular, I see myself in it, but I really want to direct. That’s probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself. I just feel that’s the way my brain wants to work and think, and that’s how I even view my acting sometimes.”

Before concluding she also offered fans a peek into what the future might look like when she does step into order roles and said, “I don’t want to be in the things that I create in the future, but starting out, because I’ve created more leverage for myself with a name as an actor, I may as well use that as a stepping stone.”

For those unversed, while directing has not come to fruition for the star just yet, she did act as an executive producer on the horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, and will soon be dropping another season of the hit show Wednesday.