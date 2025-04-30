 
Geo News

Jenna Ortega reveals her aspirations for Hollywood after acting success

Jenna Ortega shares where she wants her career to go after 10 years of ‘putting the puzzle pieces together in my head’

By
Web Desk
|

April 30, 2025

Jenna Ortega weighs in on her desire to direct projects
Jenna Ortega weighs in on her desire to direct projects

Jenna Ortega sat for a candid chat and got honest about where she wants her career pivoting after 10 years of “putting the puzzle pieces together in my head.”

The Wednesday actor laid it out there for V Magazine, and the conversation kicked off immediately when she said that there was something she’s been tweaking in her head for almost 10 years now.

According to the Scream star, “I have a script that I’ve known that I was going to make for almost 10 years.”

But “it’s weird because it’s something that I thought of when I was younger and when I first started out in this field, and it’s only now that I’m actually starting to take the steps to get it made, which is really interesting.”

However, she did make it clear that for now “i’m just putting the puzzle pieces together in my head.”

Hence, “I think I needed a few years of that under my belt to understand the order of doing things,” she added as well.

Plus, “This one in particular, I see myself in it, but I really want to direct. That’s probably the main thing that I want to do. I see that for myself. I just feel that’s the way my brain wants to work and think, and that’s how I even view my acting sometimes.”

Before concluding she also offered fans a peek into what the future might look like when she does step into order roles and said, “I don’t want to be in the things that I create in the future, but starting out, because I’ve created more leverage for myself with a name as an actor, I may as well use that as a stepping stone.”

For those unversed, while directing has not come to fruition for the star just yet, she did act as an executive producer on the horror comedy Death of a Unicorn, and will soon be dropping another season of the hit show Wednesday.

Jason Sudeikis reveals his terms for a return to 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis reveals his terms for a return to 'Ted Lasso'
Hailey Bieber accused of ‘copying' Selena Gomez word-for-word
Hailey Bieber accused of ‘copying' Selena Gomez word-for-word
Katy Perry responds to online heat over Blue Origin space flight
Katy Perry responds to online heat over Blue Origin space flight
Christina Haack sets record straight on cheating speculation
Christina Haack sets record straight on cheating speculation
Chris Hemsworth applauds son Tristan on his big win
Chris Hemsworth applauds son Tristan on his big win
Joe Jonas reacts as fans misstate his height
Joe Jonas reacts as fans misstate his height
Meghan Markle's story is going to end ‘badly': Expert video
Meghan Markle's story is going to end ‘badly': Expert
Kristin Cavallari's 9 years old daughter already eyes mom's jewelry empire
Kristin Cavallari's 9 years old daughter already eyes mom's jewelry empire