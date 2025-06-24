 
Pakistan's Muhammad Asif advances to Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship semifinals

Asif dominates early stages, winning first three frames with scores of 67-0, 43-21, and 27-19

Faizan Lakhani
June 24, 2025

Pakistans cueist Muhammad Asif in action during the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship in Colombo on June 24, 2025. — Reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan's Muhammad Asif secured a hard-fought victory against Malaysia's Lim Kok Leong in the quarterfinals of the Asian 6-Red Snooker Championship in Colombo, advancing to the semifinals with a 5-3 win in a best-of-nine frames match.

Asif dominated the early stages, winning the first three frames with scores of 67-0, 43-21, and 27-19, establishing a commanding 3-0 lead. Lim mounted a comeback, taking the fourth frame 59-31 and the fifth 38-32 after capitalising on Asif's missed black ball, narrowing the deficit to 3-2.

The Pakistani player regained momentum by clinching the sixth frame 38-25, but Lim responded strongly in the seventh, shutting out Asif 68-0.

The tightly contested eighth frame saw both players battling evenly until the final moments, when Lim fouled on a crucial pink ball, allowing Asif to pot it and seal the victory 41-21.

The final scoreline reflected Asif's resilience: 67-0, 43-21, 27-19, 31-59, 32-38, 38-25, 0-68, and 41-21.

In the semifinals, Asif will face another Malaysian opponent, Thor Chuan Leong, as he continues his quest for the title in the tournament.

Earlier, Pakistan's two other cueists, Mohammad Sajjad and Awais Munir were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-final stage.

