Bestway celebrates 50 years with star-studded tribute to Founder Sir Anwar Pervez

Former UK prime minister Lord David Cameron (centre-left) gives an award to Bestway Group founder, Sir Anwar Pervez OBE (centre-right), during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bestway Group at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain. — Reporter

LONDON: In a glittering celebration befitting a visionary entrepreneur, Bestway Group welcomed 800 distinguished guests to the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bestway's founding and to pay tribute to its revered founder, Sir Anwar Pervez OBE.

Hosted by Dermot O'Leary, the night paid tribute to one of Britain's most inspiring entrepreneurs, with a line-up of world-class performers and heartfelt speeches that reflected the remarkable journey of a Pakistan's Gujjar Khan-born man who arrived in the United Kingdom with little more than determination, going on to build a business empire that today employs over 50,000 people worldwide – including in Pakistan.

The Royal Albert Hall was transformed into a stage for celebration, including dignitaries, parliamentarians and friends of the Bestway family, gathered to honour the man behind one of the UK's most successful and socially responsible business groups.

(From left) Chairman of Bestway Group Lord Zameer Choudrey CBE SI (Pk), Bestway Group founder Sir Anwar Pervez OBE, and former UK prime minister Lord David Cameron can be seen during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bestway at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain. — Reporter

"His is a story of grit, vision and purpose," said Lord Zameer Choudrey CBE SI (Pk), Chairman of Bestway Group and nephew of Sir Anwar, in his welcome speech. "From a remote village in rural Pakistan to the founding of Bestway in 1976, Sir Anwar's journey is not just one of commercial success — but of social upliftment, community investment, and philanthropy. It is our privilege to celebrate him and the 50 years of impact he has inspired."

The evening's programme captured the spirit of the occasion, elegant and emotional. Highlights included a spellbinding performance from Katherine Jenkins OBE and a rousing set from Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, who flew in from Pakistan specially for the event.

The evening also featured the dynamic string quartet Escala, accompanied by the Novello Orchestra, under the baton of David Mahoney, as well as a high-energy finale from classical fusion artist, Okiem.

London mayor Sadiq Khan applauds during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bestway Group at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain. — Reporter

Former prime minister Lord David Cameron paid tribute to Sir Anwar's lifelong values of enterprise, generosity, and service — calling him "a true British success story whose influence spans continents and generations".

Lord Cameron highlighted Sir Anwar's belief in the community and the values that helped rebuild this country with a sense of service that has been one of the secrets of his success.

He reinforced the family values reflecting how Sir Anwar, together with his nephew Zameer, and close friend Younus Sheikh, created the paragon of the family-run firm, built on trust, respect and shared purpose.

Bestway Group founder Sir Anwar Pervez OBE (centre) can be seen with his family during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bestway Group at the Royal Albert Hall, London, Britain. — Reporter

Lord Choudrey said: "Sir Anwar's life is the embodiment of the immigrant dream fulfilled. Arriving in Britain in 1956, he worked a series of jobs in Bradford and London before opening his first retail store in 1963. Thirteen years later, he launched Bestway, laying the foundations for what would become a diversified multinational group spanning food, pharmaceuticals, cement, and banking.

"Today, the Group is one of the UK's largest family-owned businesses and a leading voice in responsible business and philanthropy and thrives under Sir Anwar's guiding ethos of hard work, integrity, resilience and community service.

"Equally defining has been his commitment to giving back. Founded in 1987, the Bestway Foundation has donated over £50 million to causes in the UK and abroad, with a focus on Education, Health, and Social Mobility, all issues that sit close to Sir Anwar's heart.

"Tonight is not only about looking back - it's about looking forward," said Lord Choudrey. "Bestway's story is still being written, and it is one built on the legacy of a man who dared to dream bigger than circumstance."