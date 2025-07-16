NAB starts formal probe into Rs40bn Kohistan corruption scandal as shocking details emerge

This undated handout picture shows the headquarters of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Islamabad. — NAB website/File

NAB recovers as many as 77 high-end vehicles.

Anti-graft watchdog confiscates 109 properties.

Seized properties estimated to worth around Rs17bn.

PESHAWAR: Shocking new revelations have rocked Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as details, photos, and videos of luxury vehicles and properties have surfaced in the massive Rs40 billion Kohistan corruption scandal, The News reported on Wednesday.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has upped the case, converting the inquiry into a formal investigation, signaling a major crackdown on corruption.

It has also recovered and frozen assets worth a total of Rs25 billion in this case. They include a luxury bungalow featured in the popular drama serial Pari Zaad, along with 77 high-end vehicles worth Rs940 million, including Mercedes, BMW, Audi, Porsche Taycan, Toyota Land Cruiser, Fortuner, and Hilux Revo.

NAB has also taken into custody over Rs1 billion in cash, foreign currency and more than three kilogrammes of gold. It has frozen Rs5 billion across 73 bank accounts and confiscated 30 houses, 25 flats, and four farmhouses. Arrests of key figures are expected within the next few hours.

According to officials, NAB has also seized 77 luxury vehicles worth about Rs940 million, including Porsche Taycan, Toyota Land Cruiser, Lexus, Fortuner, Hilux Revo, Mark X, BMW, Mercedes, Ford Mustang, and Audi.

In addition, 109 properties across Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad, and Mansehra have been confiscated. These include four farmhouses, 12 commercial plazas, two commercial plots, 30 houses, 12 shops and food courts, 25 flats and penthouses and 175 kanals of agricultural land.

The estimated value of these properties is about Rs17 billion. Official sources say key arrests are likely within 24 to 48 hours, and preparations are underway.

A colossal fraud was meticulously orchestrated through explicit collusion among government officials, contractors, complicit banking authorities and others.

The accused acted with chilling audacity, siphoning off billions of rupees from the public exchequer without drawing the attention of any financial regulatory authority.