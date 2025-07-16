'40,000 Pakistani Zaireen did not return from Iraq, Syria, and Iran in recent years'

Security personnel stand guard as pilgrims evacuated from Iran cross the Pakistan-Iran border in Taftan. — AFP/File

No record of Zaireen who remained in Iran, Iraq, Syria: minister.

Yousaf says foreign govts have raised this issue with Pakistan.

Pakistan has asked Saudi govt to increase Hajj quota, he adds.



ISLAMABAD: Minister for Religious Affairs, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf has said that the Pakistan government was not keeping record of 40,000 Pakistani Zaireen who did not return from Iraq, Iran and Syria in recent years, The News reported on Wednesday.

Expanding on the matter during a press conference, the minister said that 40,000 Pakistani Zaireen have remained in Iraq, Syria, and Iran in recent years."If the government had a proper record, we would know where each pilgrim went," he remarked.

The governments of Iran, Iraq, and Syria have previously raised this concern with Pakistan as well, underlining the need for a formal and accountable structure.

The minister said that in the past, the Pakistani Zaireen used to visit Iraq, Syria and Iran as individuals or as part of informal groups, and there was no system of their registration or monitoring in these countries at the official level. He said that such a situation used to create insecurity for Zaireen, while complaints were also received from these countries.

He said that it was for this reason that Pakistan has now introduced a centralised system for organising pilgrimages to the holy sites in Iran and Iraq through group organisers.

The minister said the existing, outdated system would soon be phased out, and companies interested in organising pilgrimages must register with the ministry immediately.

He said the federal cabinet has approved the new framework for Zaireen Group Organisers (ZGOs), and accordingly, the Ministry of Religious Affairs has already issued a public notice. Over 1,400 companies have submitted applications to register as ZGOs so far.

Yousaf also said that the Pakistan government has already requested the Saudi government to increase the country's quota for Hajj from the existing 179,000. According to our population, Pakistan’s quota should be 230,000, he said.