2nd T20I: Pakistan win toss, elect to field first against Bangladesh

Bangladesh skipper Litton Das (centre-left) and Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (centre-right) during the toss time ahead of the second T20I at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, on July 22, 2025. — PCB

Pakistan elected to bowl first after winning the toss against Bangladesh in the second clash of the three-match T20I series at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Pakistan XI: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris (WK), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Agha(C), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Abbas Afridi, Salman Mirza, Ahmed Daniyal

Bangladesh XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (C/WK), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Head to Head

Pakistan and Bangladesh have met 23 times in T20 internationals, with Pakistan winning 19 matches and Bangladesh securing victory on just four occasions.

Matches played: 23

Pakistan won: 19

Bangladesh won: 4

Form Guide

Pakistan will look to regain momentum after losing the series opener against Bangladesh in a low-scoring encounter, while Bangladesh will aim for one more win to clinch back-to-back T20I series.

Bangladesh: W, L, L, L, W (Most recent first)

Pakistan: W, W, L, L, L