'No one cast their own vote': KP Senate elections face ballot paper controversy

The Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have come under scrutiny after reports surfaced that ballot papers were passed around outside the polling area, in what appears to be a breach of the country's election laws.

The elections took place in the KP Assembly on July 21. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won six seats, while the opposition won five.

All 145 provincial assembly members voted to fill 11 Senate seats.

However, new claims indicate that the voting process may have been compromised.

Sources revealed that ballot papers were distributed to both government and opposition leaders inside the assembly.

The first lawmaker reportedly dropped a blank paper into the ballot box and handed over their actual ballot to others outside, where it was marked and numbered, according to sources.

That marked ballot was then passed to the next member, who cast it and brought out their own for the same treatment.

This cycle allegedly continued throughout the day, with no member casting their own vote independently.

As per sources, the arrangement was mutually agreed upon by both the government and the opposition sides.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was the last to cast his vote.

Election authority defends process

In response, a spokesperson for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said ballot papers were given to lawmakers as per the law.

Members could mark their vote in the polling area and put it in the ballot box themselves, according to the ECP official.

He added that ballot boxes remained visible throughout polling, and no objections were raised by candidates’ polling agents during the vote.

“The Senate elections were conducted in a fair and impartial manner, strictly in line with the Constitution and the law,” the spokesperson said.

KP govt denies wrongdoing

The KP chief minister’s spokesperson called the allegations baseless and politically motivated.

“The Senate elections were completed in an exemplary manner. These accusations are an attempt to cast doubt on a transparent and peaceful electoral process,” the spokesperson said, adding that the KP government ensured the elections were held lawfully and without interference.