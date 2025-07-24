Pakistan, Afghanistan, UAE in 'final talks' over tri-nation series ahead of Asia Cup

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a big shot during the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan in Chennai on October 23, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: The arrangements for a tri-nation series involving Pakistan, Afghanistan and the UAE have entered their final stages, with an official announcement expected after the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting, sources said on Thursday.

According to insiders, discussions regarding the series will be finalised on the sidelines of the ACC sessions. The complete schedule and venues are likely to be revealed once the meeting concludes.

Sources further indicated that the tri-series will be held in the UAE ahead of the Asia Cup 2025.

Initially, Pakistan was scheduled to host Afghanistan in a bilateral series this August. However, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) proposed converting the series into a tri-nation event and moving it to the UAE.

The objective of hosting the series in the UAE is to help players adapt to the conditions ahead of the Asia Cup.

It is to be noted that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the ACC is set to take place in Bangladesh today, with an overwhelming majority of member nations confirming participation.

Out of the 25 ACC members, 24 have confirmed their attendance, far exceeding the required quorum of 13 in what is being hailed as a major diplomatic success for ACC President Mohsin Naqvi.

Despite initial resistance from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), and Oman Cricket over the venue, Naqvi’s persistent efforts ensured that the AGM would proceed as scheduled in the Bangladeshi capital.

Significantly, India is also participating in the meeting virtually, with BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla expected to attend online a marked shift from the board’s earlier stance.