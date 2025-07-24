Pakistan's monsoon death toll nears 260 as relentless rains to continue until July 26

A man rides on a motorcycle amid flood waters along a road during the monsoon season in Rawalpindi, Pakistan July 19, 2023 — Reuters

Two people die in Islamabad and one person in Sindh in rain-related incidents.

NDMA reveals that since start of recent monsoon spell, total of 258 people have died.

Rains cause extensive property and livestock damage across provinces.

ISLAMABAD: At least six people were killed and five others injured due to heavy rainfall across the country in the past 24 hours, pushing the country's death toll from the monsoon spell to 258, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The agency reported on Thursday that three of the fatalities occurred in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where five individuals were also injured. Additionally, two people died in Islamabad and one person in Sindh as a result of rain-related incidents.

The NDMA revealed that since the start of the recent monsoon spell, a total of 258 people have died across Pakistan, while 616 have sustained injuries.

Among the deceased are 89 men, 46 women, and 123 children. The injured include 243 men, 170 women, and 203 children, highlighting the widespread human toll caused by the ongoing weather emergency.

The rains have also caused extensive property and livestock damage. Over the last 24 hours alone, 22 houses were reported destroyed, and 36 livestock animals perished. Since the beginning of the monsoon season, a total of 1,027 houses have been demolished by the rains, while 364 animals have died.

Earlier on Wednesday, Punjab remained the worst-hit province with 139 deaths and 477 injuries, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (60 deaths) and Sindh (24 deaths). The casualties also include 16 in Balochistan, 6 in Islamabad, 5 in Gilgit-Baltistan, and 2 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The primary cause of deaths is the collapse of houses (143 fatalities), followed by flash floods (41), drowning incidents (36), lightning strikes (13), electrocution (12), and landslides (4).

One of the most harrowing incidents occurred at Babusar Top, where a cloudburst led to a deadly flash flood, sweeping away a family attempting to rescue a three-year-old boy, Abdul Hadi. Among the deceased was Dr Mishal, who jumped into the torrent to save the child.

The NDMA continues to monitor the situation closely and urges the public to remain cautious and follow safety advisories during the ongoing monsoon season.

Rescue operations

The NDMA carried out 148 rescue operations across flood-prone regions from June 26 to July 24, 2025, successfully saving at least 1,777 lives nationwide, according to official data.

According to official figures, 1,543 stranded individuals were rescued in 128 operations conducted across flood-hit areas of Punjab.

Meanwhile, 10 rescue missions were conducted across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, leading to the safe evacuation of 116 individuals.

In Sindh, three rescue operations led to the safe evacuation of 53 individuals trapped in floodwaters.

Similarly, two missions were carried out in Balochistan, where five lives were saved.

Gilgit-Baltistan saw 01 relief and rescue operation, resulting in the rescue of 25 persons from hazardous conditions.

Four targeted rescue operations in Islamabad Capital Territory led to the safe evacuation of 35 individuals, saving lives during high-risk missions.