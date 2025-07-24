TTAP-led opposition decides to hold APC on July 31 in Islamabad

TTAP leaders address the press conference in Islamabad, on July 24, 2025. — Geo News

TTAP chief says alliance not formed for political tactics.

Alliance leader says protest to take place on August 5.

All "oppressed" to be invited to APC, says Khokhar.



A coalition of several opposition parties, including Imran Khan-founded PTI — under the banner of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP) — has decided to convene an all-party conference (APC) on July 31.

"The first step of our movement is an all-party conference," TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, a former member of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), told a press conference alongside TTAP chief Mahmood Khan Achakzai.

"All those who feel oppressed under the current regime would be invited to participate in the APC. Everyone troubled by state repression is welcome," said Khokar who once served as PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's spokesperson.

Clarifying the objective of the alliance, Achakzai said it was not formed for political theatrics but to restore true democratic representation through a neutral election commission.

He emphasised that the coalition aims to dismantle the current government through public mandate.

Criticising the ruling leadership, he pointed out that even the elected representatives of victorious parties are denied access to their detained leaders.

He added that the way "Shehbaz and company" have imposed control through force is undemocratic and unacceptable.

Addressing the broader political environment, religious scholar Allama Nasir Abbas said that if democracy truly existed in Pakistan, controversial decisions regarding reserved seats would not have been made.

He expressed disappointment that no other political party has condemned these decisions, accusing the system of playing a vile game with the public.

Abbas stressed that although the alliance does not believe in armed struggle, it will not remain silent. He announced plans for a large-scale protest on August 5, warning that if the government tries to obstruct their demonstration, it alone will bear responsibility for the consequences.

Meanwhile, Khokhar, highlighting the economic crisis, said: "People’s purchasing power has collapsed. Salaried individuals are struggling to make ends meet."

He further criticised the state of governance, pointing to the ongoing sugar scandal. "The scandal is in plain sight, yet nothing has been done," he remarked, adding that the poor are now forced to buy sugar at Rs200 per kilogramme.

Khokhar strongly condemned the suppression of dissent. "Today, those who dare to ask questions are made to suffer," he said. He expressed solidarity with journalists and marginalised communities, stating, "The freedom of the press has been taken away. We stand with the oppressed segments of society, including the media."

He reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to peaceful protest, declaring, "We will take to the streets through peaceful means and raise our voice on every platform for the rights of the common citizen."