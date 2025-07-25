Pakistan continue winning streak at volleyball championship

Pakistan's U19 team celebrates after winning a match against its opponents during the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan continued their winning streak in the FIVB Volleyball Boys' U19 World Championship by defeating host Uzbekistan 3-0 in their second Pool A match.

The victory, with set scores of 25-23, 25-18, and 25-21, showcased Pakistan's dominance on the court despite the challenging atmosphere of a home crowd.

Captain Muhammad Yahya led the charge with an impressive performance, scoring 24 points, including 21 attack points. His leadership and skill were pivotal in securing the win. Other standout players included Saud, who contributed 10 points, and Muhtad Ali Shah and Ajmal Janid, each adding 9 points to the tally.

Pakistan outperformed Uzbekistan in both attack and block points. The team recorded 45 attack points compared to Uzbekistan's 28, and dominated with 12 block points against Uzbekistan's 5. The serve points were closely contested, with Pakistan edging out with 2 serve points to Uzbekistan's 3.

The match statistics highlighted Pakistan's superior efficiency, with key players maintaining strong performances under pressure. The team's ability to handle the hostile environment and maintain composure was a testament to their preparation and focus.

Teamn's head coach Saeed Ahmed Khan Sady praised his team’s composure and discipline.

“Our boys showed tremendous maturity and confidence on the court today. Beating the host team in front of their home crowd is never easy, but our players remained focused and executed the game plan with precision. This victory boosts our morale, but we still have crucial matches ahead," he said.

Pakistan's next match in the tournament will be against Turkiye, as they aim to build on their momentum in the preliminary phase. The victory over Uzbekistan marks a significant step forward in their campaign, reinforcing their position as strong contenders in the championship.

Meanwhile, Ch Muhammad Yaqoob, Chairman Pakistan Volleyball Federation, expressed his delight at the performance of Pakistan team saying the youth teams are not only qualifying for global competitions but are also delivering world-class performances.

"I extend heartfelt congratulations to the entire squad, coaches, and the nation. We are confident this momentum will carry us to the next round," he said.