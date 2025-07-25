England's Joe Root climbs to second on all-time Test run-scorers list

England's Joe Root acknowledges fans as he walks after losing his wicket for 150 runs during fourth Test against India at Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester, Britain, July 25, 2025. — Reuters

England's star batter Joe Root became the second-highest run-scorer in Test history after scoring a magnificent hundred on day three of the fourth match of the five-game series against India at Old Trafford on Friday.

The 34-year-old, appearing in his 157th Test, went past former Australia captain Ricky Ponting's tally of 13,378 runs with a single on the offside.

Root made an imperious score of exactly 150, with only retired India great Sachin Tendulkar (15,921 Test runs) now having made more than the 34-year-old Englishman's tally of 13,409.

"Magnificent from Root, this is a great moment in history," former Australia captain Ponting said on Sky Sports as the Manchester crowd stood to applaud and chant the Yorkshireman's name.

"The way his career his gone, there is absolutely no reason why he will not go past Tendulkar."

"It has been a privilege to watch him knock off those milestones," former England skipper Michael Atherton said on Sky. "It has also been a privilege to see his career unfold."

The English batter's 38th Test century also drew him level with Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara in fourth place on the list of most hundreds in a Test career. Only Ponting (41), Kallis (45), and Tendulkar (51) now sit ahead of him in that elite category.

The 34-year-old walked in during the 39th over with England comfortably placed at 197/2, thanks to a strong start from the openers. He then anchored the innings through the end of Day 2 and resumed his brilliance on Day 3, guiding England into a commanding position.

During his innings, Root leapfrogged several cricketing greats. In quick succession during the 57th and 58th overs, he went past Rahul Dravid (13,288) and Jacques Kallis (13,289), before finally overtaking Ponting in the 101st over.

Adding another feather to his cap, Root also crossed 1,000 Test runs at Old Trafford, further cementing his legacy at the iconic venue and placing England firmly in control of the Test match.

Root's immense Test haul has come 11 matches quicker than Ponting's 13,357, and one innings fewer, with the former England captain enjoying a particular purple patch in recent years.

During Root's first 97 Tests he struggled with his conversion rate, scoring only 17 centuries to 49 fifties, but in his 60 caps since the start of 2021 he has notched a staggering 21 tons, converting more than half of his half-centuries into triple-figure scores.

England are 2-1 up in the series, with the final Test at the Oval starting next week.



— With additional input from AFP