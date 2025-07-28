 
Pakistan's Saad Habib Malik finishes runner-up at Dallas Amateur Golf Championship 2025

Tournament leader Akshay Mandadapu secures championship title

By
Faizan Lakhani
|

July 28, 2025

Pakistan’s National Junior Amateur Golf Champion Saad Habib Malik poses with the runner-up trophy at the Dallas Amateur Golf Championship 2025. — Reporter
KARACHI: Pakistan's National Junior Amateur Golf Champion, Saad Habib Malik, delivered an outstanding performance at the Dallas Amateur Golf Championship 2025, finishing as runner-up in a competitive international field.

The three-round championship, held at Cedar Crest Golf Course in Dallas from July 25 to 27, featured 60 skilled golfers with handicaps of +2 and above. Despite challenging course conditions — rated 73.2 with a slope of 131 — and hot, humid weather, only four players managed to finish under par, highlighting the difficulty of the event.

Saad, who received a special exemption to participate due to his World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), overcame a difficult start.

He opened the tournament with a four-over-par 74 but staged a remarkable recovery. In the second round, he shot four under par with four birdies and no bogeys, followed by an even stronger final round of five under par. His last round included six birdies, with three coming consecutively on holes 13, 14, and 15.

His total score of five under par (-5) tied him with Sam Braver. However, Saad secured second place on the countback rule. Tournament leader Akshay Mandadapu finished at -8, claiming the title.

Saad’s runner-up finish against a strong field on US soil marks a significant milestone in his career. 

His consistent performance and mental resilience underscore his potential as one of Pakistan’s most promising young golfers.

