WATCH: Messi, wife Antonella caught on Coldplay 'kiss cam'

Collage shows Lionel Messi, wife Antonela Roccuzzo attend Coldplay concert in Miami on July 27. — X

Lionel Messi was among the star-studded crowd at Coldplay’s concert held at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday night.

The Inter Miami captain was spotted enjoying the concert from a private suite with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo and their three children.

Taking to Instagram, Messi's wife later shared photographs from the evening on Instagram, showing the family smiling and relaxed.

The Argentine footballer did not play in Inter Miami's goalless draw against FC Cincinnati, as he was serving a one-match suspension for missing the MLS All-Star Game in Austin, Texas, the previous week.

During the concert, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin gave Messi a special mention, calling him "the number one sports person of all time" as the couple appeared on the stadium's giant screen.

The tribute sparked loud cheers, with the crowd erupting into chants of "Messi! Messi!"

Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s Coldplay concert video gained attention online days after Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot’s kiss-cam moment went viral.

Messi, widely regarded as one of the greatest footballers in history, has quickly become a fan favourite in the United States since joining Inter Miami.