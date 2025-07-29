 
Credible evidence shows 'missing persons' involved in terrorist activities: security sources

Militants eliminated in counter-terrorism operations also on missing persons list, per sources

By
Zarmeen Zehra
|

July 29, 2025

Credible evidence has surfaced showing individuals named as "missing persons" were involved in terrorist activities, security sources said on Tuesday. 

The security sources said one such individual, Suhaib Langove, was killed in a security operation in Kalat on the 21st of this month. Langove, identified as a terrorist affiliated with Fitna-al-Hindustan, had been listed as a missing person.

Sources revealed that multiple individuals previously eliminated in counterterrorism operations — including Karim Jan, killed in the March 2023 Gwadar attack, and Abdul Wadood, killed in the Naval Base assault — were also on the so-called missing persons list.

Images and videos circulating on social media show Suhaib Langove alongside Mahrang Baloch during BYC protests, further raising questions about the affiliations of those named as missing.

Media outlets linked to Fitna-al-Hindustan had declared Langove missing person on July 25 last year, claiming he was forcibly disappeared from Killi Sariab, Quetta on July 24. The group later acknowledged his death and affiliation.

The facts presented indicate that several of the so-called missing persons have been directly involved in attacks on unarmed and innocent Pakistanis, as per security sources.

